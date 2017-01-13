IDS Top News: Innovative Clinical Solutions Presented by VITA Zahnfabrik

On the IDS 2017 in Cologne, VITA Zahnfabrik will present new process-safe solutions for highly esthetic results as well as efficient and smooth clinical workflows

(PresseBox) - High-end esthetics ? VITA ENAMIC® multiColor and Super Translucent

VITA ENAMIC® has established itself as a solution for functional restorations since 2013. At this year?s IDS, the reliable material will attract attention with its integrated natural color gradient in six layers from cervical to incisal area. The result: VITA ENAMIC® multiColor! The dual network makes esthetic single tooth restorations in the front and molar region possible. VITA ENAMIC® ST (Super Translucent), especially highly translucent, is ideally suitable for veneers, inlays and restorations located in enamel. The solid material can be milled as usual and manufactured without any firing. All clinical advantages remain: A porous pre-sintered fine structure feldspar ceramic block (86 % by weight) is infiltrated with a polymer (14 % by weight). Its thin layer thickness allows for both minimally invasive and non-invasive rehabilitation. Chewing forces are absorbed by a dentin-like flexibility while ceramic crack growth is stopped at the polymer network interface. In this way, long-lasting restorative success rates are guaranteed.

VITA SMART.FIRE: Small furnace, large effect

VITA?s space-saving furnace for dentists in their everyday practice will allow for more efficient ceramic chairside rehabilitations. The miniature vacuum furnace was optimized for the requirements of chairside applications and particular needs of dentists. Thanks to its intuitive user interface, crystallization and glaze can be realized without any special background knowledge. The intuitive ?touch & fire? application enables you to choose your material and navigate through the menu easily. After the try-in and grinding, CAD/CAM-fabricated feldspar and glass ceramics can be finalized autonomously. This leads to greater independence and short distances. Stressful polishing at the chair can be skipped while the quality of the surface is optimized. The workflow for monolithic ceramic restorations stays in your hand, from preparation, including intraoral scans, to final insertion. More economic treatment procedures are possible and patients will need less waiting time.



Material-specific cementation: easy, complete and systematic

Different indirect restoration materials require various cementation strategies. The consequences are that the hydrofluoric acid is from supplier A while the cementation composite comes from supplier B and silan from supplier C. This leads to overstuffed drawers and fridges resembling a rather messy storeroom. Keep your practice in order and ensure reliable bond strength with the cementation system VITA ADIVA® LUTING SOLUTIONS. The luting system is specifically matched with all VITA materials and provides at a glance the complete range of provisional, self-adhesive and full-adhesive cementation. One of its highlights is that the systematic segmentation of the tray into ?practitioner? and ?assistant? gives you a constant overview, even in stressful situations. Its compact design makes the VITA ADIVA® set a perfect space-saving companion, always within reach. Needless to say, VITA ADIVA® is also suitable for restoration materials of other fabricators.

You want more details? Visit us at the IDS 2017 on our booth D-010 in exhibition hall 10.1. We look forward to welcoming you!

