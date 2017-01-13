Eugene Salem Dental Implants Dentures & Tooth Extraction Services Launched

Natural Dentures, a chain of Oregon dental clinics, updated its dental implants and extraction services to offer comprehensive in-clinic dental expertise. By providing all dental services themselves, Natural Dentures clinics minimize time and financial costs for dental implants, dentures and tooth extractions.

More information is available at [http://naturaldentures.com](http://naturaldentures.com/).



Oral health and hygiene is essential for general wellbeing, as infections starting in the mouth can easily spread to other parts of the body, thus causing potentially life-threatening complications.



While in the past the misconception that dental procedures are invariably accompanied by intense pain was relatively widespread, the advances made in anesthetic technology have largely done away with this issue. Many people now visit the dentist regularly, even when there are no apparent signs of tooth problems, and it is not uncommon for children to enjoy going to the dentist.



However, for more complicated procedures such as dental implants, tooth extraction and dentures, many dental practices usually refer their patients to outside professionals, thus disrupting the entire process and causing serious delays. Working with a single dental clinic throughout the procedure can be considerably more time effective.



Natural Dentures updated its dental services to offer complete expertise in a variety of procedures, including dental implants, dentures, and tooth extractions.



Natural Dentures currently operates in five location in Oregon: Eugene, Salem, Corvallis, Roseburg and Florence. Each of the five locations provides a variety of services including full or partial dentures, temporary dentures, dentures on implants, urgent dentures, dental crowns and bridges, dental implants, denture relines, denture repairs and more.



For dental implants and other procedures, Natural Dentures works entirely with on-location specialists, thus avoiding extra financial and time costs for the patient. The clinics provide in-lab tooth design services, as well as tooth scanning, mapping and placement.





Natural Dentures currently offers free, no obligation initial consultations, as well as a special offer for $69 extractions.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://naturaldentures.com](http://naturaldentures.com/).



For further details on dental implants, please visit http://naturaldentures.com/dental-implants.





