Mullen Group Ltd. 2016 Year End and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - OKOTOKS, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") (TSX: MTL) intends to release its 2016 Year End and Fourth Quarter earnings results at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, February 23, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642, conference ID 48606505.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides management and financial expertise, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at or on SEDAR at .

