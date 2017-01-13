THERMADOR GROUPE : 2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%
--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------
In thousands of | |2016 | |Variation |Variation 2016
euros |2016 |constant|2015 |2016/2015 |constant
| |scope* | | |scope*/2015
--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------
1(st) quarter | 59,776| 52,880| 53,599| 11.5%| - 1.3%
| | | | |
2(d) quarter | 64,637| 57,133| 56,771| + 13.9%| + 0.6%
| | | | |
3(rd) quarter | 55,819| 55,819| 58,067| - 3.9%| - 3.9%
| | | | |
4(th) quarter | 51,164| 51,164| 51,808| - 1.2%| -1.2%
+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------
Total at 31 |231,396| 216,996|220,245| +5.1%| - 1.5%
December | | | | |
| | | | |
Breakdown by | | | | |
business: | | | | |
| | | | |
Jetly: pumps | 44,584| 44,584| 44,462| + 0.3%| + 0.3%
| | | | |
Sferaco: valves | 42,844| 42,844| 42,477| + 0.9%| + 0.9%
| | | | |
Thermador: | 35,462| 35,462| 36,201| - 2.0%| - 2.0%
accessories for | | | | |
central heating | | | | |
| | | | |
Mecafer: heavy | 22,918| 10,484| 11,237| | -6.7%
tools in DIY | | | | |
stores* | | | | |
| | | | |
PBtub: tubes in | 22,236| 22,236| 24,723| - 10.1%| - 10.1%
synthetic materials| | | | |
| | | | |
Thermador | 19,145| 19,145| 19,531| - 2.0%| - 2.0%
International | | | | |
| | | | |
Dipra: pumps and | 18,842| 18,842| 20,385| - 7.6%| - 7.6%
plumbing in DIY | | | | |
stores | | | | |
| | | | |
Sectoriel: | 16,745| 14,779| 14,799| + 13.1%| - 0.1%
motorised valves | | | | |
and air | | | | |
compressors* | | | | |
| | | | |
Isocel: components | 5,014| 5,014| 5,071| - 1.1%| - 1.1%
for boilers | | | | |
| | | | |
Aello: equipment | 1,682| 1,682| | |
for swimming pools | | | | |
| | | | |
Axelair: | 1,525| 1,525| 984| + 55.0%| + 55.0%
ventilation | | | | |
equipment | | | | |
| | | | |
Other structures | 399| 399| 375| + 6.4%| + 6.4%
--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------
*2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions of
Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated since
July 1, 2015.
The 2016 results will be published on February 15, 2017.
thg-012017GB:
http://hugin.info/143595/R/2071185/778282.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.thermador-groupe.fr
Date: 01/13/2017 - 17:35
Language: English
News-ID 517532
Character count: 5193
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: THERMADOR GROUPE
Stadt: Saint Quentin Fallavier Cedex
