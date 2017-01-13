THERMADOR GROUPE : 2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

2016 consolidated turnover: + 5.1%

--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------

In thousands of | |2016 | |Variation |Variation 2016

euros |2016 |constant|2015 |2016/2015 |constant

| |scope* | | |scope*/2015

--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------

1(st) quarter | 59,776| 52,880| 53,599| 11.5%| - 1.3%

| | | | |

2(d) quarter | 64,637| 57,133| 56,771| + 13.9%| + 0.6%

| | | | |

3(rd) quarter | 55,819| 55,819| 58,067| - 3.9%| - 3.9%

| | | | |

4(th) quarter | 51,164| 51,164| 51,808| - 1.2%| -1.2%

+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------

Total at 31 |231,396| 216,996|220,245| +5.1%| - 1.5%

December | | | | |

| | | | |

Breakdown by | | | | |

business: | | | | |

| | | | |

Jetly: pumps | 44,584| 44,584| 44,462| + 0.3%| + 0.3%

| | | | |

Sferaco: valves | 42,844| 42,844| 42,477| + 0.9%| + 0.9%

| | | | |

Thermador: | 35,462| 35,462| 36,201| - 2.0%| - 2.0%

accessories for | | | | |

central heating | | | | |



| | | | |

Mecafer: heavy | 22,918| 10,484| 11,237| | -6.7%

tools in DIY | | | | |

stores* | | | | |

| | | | |

PBtub: tubes in | 22,236| 22,236| 24,723| - 10.1%| - 10.1%

synthetic materials| | | | |

| | | | |

Thermador | 19,145| 19,145| 19,531| - 2.0%| - 2.0%

International | | | | |

| | | | |

Dipra: pumps and | 18,842| 18,842| 20,385| - 7.6%| - 7.6%

plumbing in DIY | | | | |

stores | | | | |

| | | | |

Sectoriel: | 16,745| 14,779| 14,799| + 13.1%| - 0.1%

motorised valves | | | | |

and air | | | | |

compressors* | | | | |

| | | | |

Isocel: components | 5,014| 5,014| 5,071| - 1.1%| - 1.1%

for boilers | | | | |

| | | | |

Aello: equipment | 1,682| 1,682| | |

for swimming pools | | | | |

| | | | |

Axelair: | 1,525| 1,525| 984| + 55.0%| + 55.0%

ventilation | | | | |

equipment | | | | |

| | | | |

Other structures | 399| 399| 375| + 6.4%| + 6.4%

--------------------+-------+--------+-------+---------------+-----------------

*2016 turnover at constant scope: turnover taking into account acquisitions of

Mecafer by Thermador Groupe and Nuair France by Sectoriel, consolidated since

July 1, 2015.



The 2016 results will be published on February 15, 2017.









