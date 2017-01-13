Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation

Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation



George Town, January 13, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation

(TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) notes the recent press speculation regarding a potential

corporate transaction between Endeavour and Acacia Mining plc.



Endeavour reiterates that while it routinely evaluates business development

opportunities, its strategic focus is the organic prospects in its existing

asset portfolio.



As part of its regular discussions with peer group mining companies, Endeavour

confirms that preliminary discussions have taken place with Acacia on a

confidential basis. This may or may not result in agreement of a transaction.















This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not

limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating

performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and

amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future

capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,



these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and

"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best

estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent

Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further

information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business





