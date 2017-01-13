(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Endeavour Mining Responds to Media Speculation
Click to view in PDF format
George Town, January 13, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation
(TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) notes the recent press speculation regarding a potential
corporate transaction between Endeavour and Acacia Mining plc.
Endeavour reiterates that while it routinely evaluates business development
opportunities, its strategic focus is the organic prospects in its existing
asset portfolio.
As part of its regular discussions with peer group mining companies, Endeavour
confirms that preliminary discussions have taken place with Acacia on a
confidential basis. This may or may not result in agreement of a transaction.
Contact Information
Martino De Ciccio DFH Public Affairs in Toronto
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations John Vincic
+33 (0)1 70 38 36 95 (416) 206-0118 x.224
mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com
Endeavour Mining | Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH,
UK
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not
limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating
performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and
amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future
capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,
these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and
"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best
estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent
Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further
information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business
View News Release in PDF Format:
http://hugin.info/171882/R/2071197/778289.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.endeavourmining.com
Date: 01/13/2017 - 19:19
Language: English
News-ID 517534
Character count: 3364
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Endeavour Mining Corporation
Stadt: George Town, Grand Cayman
Number of hits: 31
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.480
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|230
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.