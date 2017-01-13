Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's information circular dated November 18, 2016 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its annual shareholders' meeting held on January 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows team:

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Contacts:

SOURCE:

Christian Jolivet

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs,

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



INFORMATION:



Rene Guimond

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700





