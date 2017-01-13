Popular Acrylic Makeup Organizer Will End Discounted Price Within 48 Hours

Cosmopolitan Collection announced today that the discounted price for their top rated acrylic makeup storage unit will end within 48 hours.

(firmenpresse) - Over the past few months, the Cosmopolitan Collection [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection) has seen record breaking sales and some great customer feedback, making it the top rated makeup organizer on Amazon.com. Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser issued a statement today thanking customers for their enthusiasm and support, and informing customers that the makeup organizer will see a price increase within the next 48 hours.



"We have tried to keep our organizer as affordable as possible for our customers," said Bowser. "Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in the cost of materials. The acrylic we use in production is a very special, [high-quality acrylic](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/18s0lFy1fWNnrU2yMDlpaDnbce6pqkoimcqow0asmcL0/pub) that we have been unable to find any cheaper. We do not want to sacrifice the quality of our organizer, so the current discount price on the organizer will have to end, and prices will have to raise." It is expected the price of the organizer will increase by about $5.



The acrylic makeup organizer is made of a clear, durable acrylic that is BPA-free, easy to clean and scratch-resistant. The unit is filled with drawers and compartments of various shapes and sizes and comes in two pieces that can be used stacked as a single unit, or separated to allow maximum flexibility for the customer. With over 180 customer reviews so far, the product has earned a 97% approval score with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. One recent five-star reviewer wrote "This was a Christmas present. So many smiles & Thank you's. Looks great on the desk and holds much. Packaged very well."



The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic makeup organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com for the sale price of $42.99, with free shipping for all purchases over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





