Phoenix Life Sciences Appoints NMS Capital Advisors, LLC to Act as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Phoenix Life Sciences, Inc. (Phoenix), a disruptive healthcare solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS"), a leading global investment bank and registered broker dealer headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, to act as the Company's exclusive financial advisor banker and lead placement agent. NMS shall advise the Company on its current plans involving industry repositioning, expansion, acquisitions and a greater access to the capital markets.

Core objectives of Phoenix Life Sciences' 2017 strategic plan include its positioning for long-term financing, significantly increasing revenues, and enhancing value to our shareholders. The board of directors believes it to be in the best short-term and long-term interests of the shareholders to focus Phoenix's energy and resources on creating medical products infused with cannabinoids. Currently, Phoenix Life Sciences has limited its business scope to only products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp, as defined in the 2014 U.S. Farming Bill. These products are required to contain less than 0.3% tetra-hydro-cannabinol (THC). The focus of these products remains on clinically-oriented delivery systems for products infused with cannabinoids.

Founded in 2006, NMS Capital Advisors is a leading global focused investment banking and advisory firm providing an array of Global Capital Advisory services which include M&A, Corporate Finance and Strategic Advisory services to both public and private clients located in the United States, Asia and Europe. NMS Capital Investment Banking consists of seasoned professionals with in-depth domestic and international capital markets transaction experience.

NMS will be working with the Company's senior management on the Company's strategic growth and business plan, including strategic acquisitions, corporate roll ups and expanding capital raising efforts. Specifically, NMS will advise the Company on various financing strategies and alternatives regarding its current capitalization plan. Documents prepared by NMS will be circulated to potential strategic investors via Private Investment Firms and/or Investment Banking Firms.

Vince Coviello, President and CIO of Phoenix Life Sciences, said, "Engaging with NMS is a significant step for our company. Through working closely together, we can engage our internal business and corporate strategy plan with positive assurance. We are confident that NMS will guide us towards a future where we are able to bring cannabis based therapeutic products into the mainstream of healthcare."

Trevor M. Saliba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NMS Capital Advisors LLC, said, "Working as the broker dealer and investment bank for Phoenix Life Sciences, we have the opportunity to be in the forefront of a leading-edge industry in which we will be able to drive capital expansion to allow Phoenix Life Sciences to accelerate business expansion."

Phoenix Life Sciences is a disruptive healthcare solutions company.

Our business is to research, produce, and distribute products around the globe that target and treat the following seven major categories of medical conditions: pain, cancer, psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological, and sleep disorders. These categories include conditions that affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Phoenix Life Sciences intends to build an integrated healthcare organization by creating products and programs using emerging biological products such as cannabinoids and other plant extracts. Delivering these programs through managed agriculture, pharmaceutical production and physician education and distribution networks.

