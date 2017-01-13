CSE: 2017-0109 - Delist - Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. (VEG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- The common shares of Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. will be delisted at the market close today, January 13, 2017.

Captiva Verde is currently suspended.

Date: Market close, January 13, 2017

Symbol: VEG

