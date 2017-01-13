Mommy Please To Release A Guide for Popular Play Food Set

Mommy Please announced this week that they are currently developing a guide to help ensure that customers get the most from their play food set.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please announced the release of a new guide to show how to get the most benefit from their [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC). The guide details educational uses for the play food set and discusses how to teach children about making healthy food choices while developing their minds through imagination.



"The purpose of this informational guide is to help our customers understand the many uses of the [pretend food set](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Tg0c_D3udLrJlAEmR6QEMYxhHrVdT1q2F6SwyzjLVg4/edit). Whether a parent, a teacher, a doctor, or a child development specialist, we hope that this guide will help inform customers and assist them while putting Mommy Please play food set to use," says Elise Murphy, spokesperson for Mommy Please.



125 pieces of sturdy, plastic pretend foods are included in the Mommy Please play food set. There are a variety of food choices from four food groups, such as broccoli, croissants, strawberries, ice cream, cucumber, peppers, broccoli, chips, chicken, cheese, tomato, chocolate bars, French fries and more. Both healthy and non-healthy food choices are included, to give the opportunity for children to explore making food choices through imaginative play. The set keeps children engaged for long periods, pretending to shop, cook and play kitchen.



There have been over 300 reviews written for the Mommy Please play food set, 97% of which say they like their food set. A new five-star reviewer wrote today "Items are realistic. My daughter said this was my granddaughter's favorite gift. So many food choices



Plays with each day. She selects different foods to play with, so she never gets bored."



The play food set from Mommy Please is available exclusively on Amazon.com and is priced at $36.99 for a limited time. Orders over $49 will ship for free. Mommy Please offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If their customer is not entirely happy with the product, their money will be refunded in full.





For more information visit: amazon.com/Pretend-Food/dp/B01COI9EAC/



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

