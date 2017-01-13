JLL Executives Provide Insights from Davos

Executives to live blog from World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and release new findings on real estate dynamics
(firmenpresse) - DAVOS, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 --
Six JLL (NYSE: JLL) executives will join other top business and government leaders in Davos, Switzerland January 17-20 for the exclusive World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. JLL delegates will deliver industry-leading insights on behalf of the commercial real estate industry in meeting sessions and in their perspective pieces on JLL's blog.
JLL will issue two thought leadership pieces during the week of the Annual Meeting, highlighting investment trends and real estate's impact on the most dynamic cities in the world.
You can become part of the conversation through the "Notes from Davos" blog, by viewing the and by following JLL on Twitter: .
The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland attracts more than 2,500 business, government and civic leaders from nearly 100 countries. This year's conference, themed "Responsive and Responsible Leadership," will examine how leaders from all walks of life at the Annual Meeting 2017 can be ready to react credibly and responsibly to societal and global concerns.
Sheila Penrose - Chairman of the Board
Christian Ulbrich - Global CEO
Christie Kelly - Global CFO
Greg O'Brien - Americas CEO
Toshinobu Kasai - Managing Director, Japan
Susheel Koul - Managing Director, Integrated Facilities Management, Asia Pacific
Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20
Releases:
January 16: Technology and Innovation Drive the World's Most Dynamic Cities
January 17: Commercial Real Estate Investment Activity Set to Rebound in 2017
Davos, Switzerland
Global: Gayle Kantro: + 1 312 228 2795/
Asia Pacific: Eva Sogbanmu: + 65 6494 3572/
EMEA: Sara Murshed: + 44 207 852 4430/
Japan: Kaoru Yoshida: + 81 3 5511 3283/
Americas: William Polk + 1 312 228 3943/
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with, as of December 31, 2015, revenue of $6.0 billion and fee revenue of $5.2 billion, more than 280 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 70,000. On behalf of its clients, the company provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. As of September 30, 2016, its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.7 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .
Embedded Video Available:
Global:
Gayle Kantro:
+ 1 312 228 2795
Asia Pacific:
Eva Sogbanmu:
+ 65 6494 3572
EMEA:
Sara Murshed:
+ 44 207 852 4430
Japan:
Kaoru Yoshida:
+ 81 3 5511 3283
Americas:
William Polk
+ 1 312 228 3943
More information:
http://www.us.jll.com
Date: 01/13/2017 - 21:22
Language: English
News-ID 517552
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: JLL
Stadt: DAVOS, SWITZERLAND
Number of hits: 64
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.481
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|181
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.