       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


SmoothRx Scar Removal Cream To Issue Updated Mission Statement

SmoothRx announced today that they are developing a new mission statement for their popular scar removal cream.

ID: 517556
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx released their [scar removal](https://www.facebook.com/SmoothRx-251895895170257) cream almost two years ago. Since that date, customers have been impressed with how much one four-ounce jar of cream can change their lives.

"As we approach our two-year anniversary, we want to establish a new mission statement that carries the voice of our customers," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "Customers have been great at providing us photographs, stories, positive reviews - letting us know how much our cream has helped them. We would love to now have them help us with a mission statement that speaks to our commitment to them."

Over 160 customers have left reviews for the SmoothRx scar removal cream on the company's [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) listing for the product. A five-star review from a verified purchaser said "I have suffered from acne worse than even in the last few months. I would get 2-3 pimples and as soon as they went away I would get 3 more. I'm the type of person that picks at her pimples because I think that will make them go away faster so i have a face full of scars, and this cream is just amazing. I don't get breakouts anymore, and my skin feels so soft, I see a little bit of notice from my scars, but I just started using it, so I'll give it more time. This cream is amazing it really calmed my breakouts, and I love how my skin is reacting to it. I HIGHLY recommend it!!"

The current price of the SmoothRx scar removal cream is $19.95.

About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."



More information:
http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):

popular, their, scar, removal, cream, statement, mission, today, announced, that,



Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

Requests:

SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G
+1-469-233-5857
123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427
Miami, FL
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/13/2017 - 23:02
Language: English
News-ID 517556
Character count: 2153
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SmoothRx
Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Miami, FL
Telefon: +1-469-233-5857

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 13/01/2017

Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.481
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z