SmoothRx Scar Removal Cream To Issue Updated Mission Statement

SmoothRx announced today that they are developing a new mission statement for their popular scar removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx released their [scar removal](https://www.facebook.com/SmoothRx-251895895170257) cream almost two years ago. Since that date, customers have been impressed with how much one four-ounce jar of cream can change their lives.



"As we approach our two-year anniversary, we want to establish a new mission statement that carries the voice of our customers," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "Customers have been great at providing us photographs, stories, positive reviews - letting us know how much our cream has helped them. We would love to now have them help us with a mission statement that speaks to our commitment to them."



Over 160 customers have left reviews for the SmoothRx scar removal cream on the company's [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) listing for the product. A five-star review from a verified purchaser said "I have suffered from acne worse than even in the last few months. I would get 2-3 pimples and as soon as they went away I would get 3 more. I'm the type of person that picks at her pimples because I think that will make them go away faster so i have a face full of scars, and this cream is just amazing. I don't get breakouts anymore, and my skin feels so soft, I see a little bit of notice from my scars, but I just started using it, so I'll give it more time. This cream is amazing it really calmed my breakouts, and I love how my skin is reacting to it. I HIGHLY recommend it!!"



The current price of the SmoothRx scar removal cream is $19.95.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





Date: 01/13/2017

