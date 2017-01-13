Dundee Energy Limited Announces Amendment to Dundee Energy Limited Partnership Credit Facility

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Dundee Energy Limited (the "Corporation" or " Dundee Energy") (TSX: DEN) today announced that as a result of ongoing discussions between Dundee Energy Limited Partnership ("DELP") and its lenders, the terms of DELP's credit facility have been further amended to require that DELP reduce borrowings under its operating facilities to $55.0 million by January 31, 2017. This represents an extension of the previously announced deadline of January 13, 2017.

ABOUT DUNDEE ENERGY

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company with a mandate to create long-term value for its shareholders through the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, and through other high impact energy projects. Dundee Energy holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in the largest accumulation of producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia. The Corporation's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DEN".

Contacts:

Bruce Sherley

President & CEO

Dundee Energy Limited

(403) 651-4581



John Vincic

Investor and Media Relations

(647) 402-6375





http://www.eurogascorp.com/



Dundee Energy Limited

