Successful Launch Of Flamingo Float Breaks Records For Adult Pool Floats

Teddy Shake announced today that not only has the launch of their flamingo float been successful; it has broken record sales for adult pool floats.

(firmenpresse) - Every now and then an idea for something fun turns into a major business success. Teddy Shake wanted to bring some fun into the pool float market, so decided to make a large, 80-inch inflatable pink flamingo that could be comfortably ridden by adults. Although that might seem like a very narrow market, after holiday sales that far exceeded all projections, the launch of the float has been deemed a success, and the float continues to be a top seller among [adult pool floats](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC).



"When we designed our flamingo pool float, we knew that pink flamingos have quite the fan base, and people always love a good, quality pool float, why not combine the two?" said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Of course we thought it would be a successful product, or we would not have invested the money into the research and development of it. Sales and enthusiasm for the float have far exceeded every goal and expectation. We can say without question that the launch of the [pink flamingo float](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) is definitely a success!"



The Teddy Shake float has become a top-seller among both toys and games as well as pool floats and ride-on. Since the launch of the float in September, over 90 customers have left reviews for the inflatable pink flamingo. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "This is one of the best "fun" purchases we've ever made! This float is HUGE. Really, really HUGE! It is comfortable for a bigger girl like myself. It feels nice to fit comfortably on a pool float. The kids love it and call it their 'island'. Hahaha! We do have an air compressor which helps blow it up quickly - just a tip I'd recommend. It's so big I couldn't imagine blowing it up by mouth. We also felt it held the air pretty well. With some recent significant temperature changes we thought it would be a total mush, but it just needed the tiniest bit more air. This was the only extra fill, and it's been blown up for about three weeks now. I'd definitely recommend for a larger pool and/or anyone who has lake/beach access."





Made of a bright pink vinyl that is both durable and comfortable for lounging, the 80-inch pink flamingo float by Teddy Shake is perfect for use in the pool, at the beach, the campground, or even in the living room. Teddy Shake offers a satisfaction guarantee on each purchase.



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo inflatable is currently priced at $34.99, with free shipping available.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





