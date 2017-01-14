       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Temecula Chiropractor Spine Correction Postural Screening Services Launched

Shaw Chiropractic, a Temecula, California chiropractic clinic, launched a variety of updated chiropractic services. Dr. Earl Shawâs clinic offers full chiropractic procedures, spinal posture scanning and lifestyle coaching for patients looking to improve their spine, bone and joint health.

Modern chiropractic practices are based on an ancient set of principles concerning the correct alignment and health of the spine, spinal vertebras and joints. Chiropractors try to discover and remedy all misalignments of the joints and spinal vertebras, as well as postural problems, and try to re-align the parts by using a series of established, medically-validated techniques.

Modern working conditions often include long periods of sedentarism and office work, which means that many people place a significant amount of stress on their spine and joints. This has contributed to the growing demand for chiropractic services, as people strive to alleviate postural, spine and joint problems.

Unlike most types of massage, chiropractic services are performed by medical doctors with specialized training in spine, bone and joint health and anatomy. Chiropractic doctors are licensed to give medical diagnosis and, if necessary, they will refer the patient to future medical investigations such as X-rays or blood tests.

Shaw Chiropractic is a Temecula chiropractic clinic led by Dr. Earl Shaw, an established, fully-licensed and insured chiropractor. Dr. Shaw has recently updated the services offered by his clinic to include not only chiropractic treatment, but also corrective exercises, lifestyle counselling and more.

Dr. Shaws clinic provides a wide range of chiropractic services for patients looking to remedy postural, spine and joint problems. The clinic currently offers complete chiropractic remedial procedures based on the latest medically-approved techniques.

Shaw Chiropractic also offers complete spinal and postural screenings, in an effort to provide their patients with a means to identify any possible incipient problems with their spine or joints.



Finally, Dr. Shaw provides lifestyle counselling for patients looking to avoid spinal health problems and maintain their overall health and wellbeing.

The Temecula chiropractic clinic currently offers initial exams, digital X-rays and full report of finding for a promotional price of $35.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://drearlshawdc.com.



