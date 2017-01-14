Tumut Hotel Nightlife Open Mic Culinary & Restaurant Service Update Announced

Royal Hotel Tumut, a hotel in Tumut, Australia, announced an update of its nightlife and culinary services. The hotel hosts an open mic night every Thursday, where visitors can share their talents alongside local artists, and a Sunday Brunch from 8:30 to 11:30 every Sunday.
(firmenpresse) - Royal Hotel Tumut, a hotel located in Tumut, Australia, announced an update of its nightlife and culinary services to include an open mic night every Thursday and a Sunday Brunch service on Sunday mornings.
More information is available at [http://royalhoteltumut.com.au](http://royalhoteltumut.com.au/).
Hotels and motels have always been more than a place to rest at night. Most people look for more services in a hotel, from quality food to ways to spend their free time. In fact, with many who visit a new place for the first time, the hotel is expected to also act as a tourist information point, thus enabling the visitors to become more familiar with the local culture.
Many hotels, however, provide their clients with little more than a room, without offering them the chance to connect with other tourists. This can significantly alter the overall holiday experience.
Royal Hotel Tumut has announced an update of its services. The hotel now hosts an open mic night every Thursday, and its restaurant offers brunch services every Sunday.
The open mic night allows the visitors to share their talent with a warm, friendly audience. Open mic nights typically feature moments such as spoken word, poetry readings, singing, or even comedy. Royal Hotel Tumut offers its clients the chance to enjoy a fun Thursday night while getting to know new people, interacting with other tourists and locals, and having an overall pleasant experience. Established artists often come to open mics to play or sing alongside new talents, so there are plenty of learning opportunities, too.
Royal Hotel Tumut also re-opened its brunch services, with the hotel restaurant offering the Sunday Brunch each Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30. The brunch is a good opportunity to enjoy a mid or late morning meal, especially after a late Saturday night out.
Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.
For further details, please visit [http://royalhoteltumut.com.au](http://royalhoteltumut.com.au/).
More information:
http://royalhoteltumut.com.au
Royal Hotel Tumut
http://royalhoteltumut.com.au
Royal Hotel Tumut
http://royalhoteltumut.com.au
+61-2-6947-1129
88 Wynyard St
Tumut
Australia
Date: 01/14/2017 - 02:02
Language: English
News-ID 517571
Character count: 2393
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Royal Hotel Tumut
Ansprechpartner: Mat Chapman
Stadt: Tumut
Telefon: +61-2-6947-1129
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 13/01/2017
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.483
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|155
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.