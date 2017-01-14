       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Patch International Inc. Extends the Term of its CAD$500,000 Loan to Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- Patch International Inc. ("Patch International" or the "Corporation") announces that it has extended the term of its CAD$500,000 loan (the "Loan") to Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix"). The maturity date of the Loan, being evidenced by a promissory note owed by Robix to Patch International, has been extended to February 24, 2017.

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated and accordingly forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Mark Bentsen
Director
Phone: 403-827-2700
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

