Melbourne Nutritionist Releases Free Report: 7 Smoothies For 7 Days

Healthy Apple has today released a free report on Free delicious & healthy smoothie recipes titled 7 Smoothies For 7 Days. For those interested in downloading the report at no cost, it is currently available at http://www.healthyapple.com.au/free-smoothies

(firmenpresse) - Melbourne Nutritionist, Healthy Apple, has today has made available and at no cost to the reader; a free comprehensive report on free delicious & healthy smoothie recipes titled: 7 Smoothies For 7 Days.



The report has two key aims, written mostly to be relevant to people with low energy wanting a better start to their day, though it will also prove very useful and informative to many others, including those looking for nutritious and great tasting meal replacement options.



The free download has been released with the primary aim of giving Melbourne residents (and those around Australia) healthier meal options, particularly for breakfast. Cristina Vitellone, author of the report, explains that many Australians eat breakfasts which are high in sugar and carbohydrates, which leaves them feeling drained and low in energy throughout the day.



Cristina also states that the report was written for people who are lethargic, gaining weight despite trying to "eat a healthy diet". She is quick to clarify that the 7 different smoothies shouldn't replace every meal, and people shouldn't expect them to be a "magic bullet" for their low energy problems.



It is worth nothing that after 3 years, Healthy Apple is in a unique position to produce this report and distribute it to all interested parties, as they have gained a particular unique insight into the Health & Wellness market.



This comes in no small part from being dedicated to establishing itself as a leader in Melbourne health and becoming synonymous with friendly, approachable and caring.



Healthy Apple's unique position within its industry gives it the authority to produce a reliable report that manages to help give people 7 different options for smoothies, using ingredients they probably already have in their kitchen cupboards.



When asked about why they released the report at this time, Cristina Vitellone, Nutritionist at Healthy Apple said: "The traditional Aussie breakfast is pretty bad for most people. Eating toast, cereals - or nothing at all - first thing in the morning means that people often start to 'get the munchies' around 11am. That can often lead to a snack which is high in sugar, which gives them a brief boost of energy, but it can also cause them to have a 'crash' a little while later. So I published '7 Smoothies For 7 Days' to give people options which actually tasted great!"





Interested parties can find the report ready to download, for free, at http://www.healthyapple.com.au/free-smoothies



More information on Healthy Apple can be found at http://www.healthyapple.com.au.





More information:

http://www.healthyapple.com.au



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Healthy Apple Pty Ltd

http://www.healthyapple.com.au

PressRelease by

Healthy Apple Pty Ltd

Requests:

Healthy Apple Pty Ltd

http://www.healthyapple.com.au

+61-400-325-863

10/83-87 Main St, Greensborough, VIC

Melbourne

Australia

Date: 01/14/2017 - 07:02

Language: English

News-ID 517583

Character count: 2961

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Healthy Apple Pty Ltd

Ansprechpartner: Cristina Vitellone

Stadt: Melbourne

Telefon: +61-400-325-863



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 13/01/2017



Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease