Nowadays we either see Hollywood news on western news platforms or Bollywood news on eastern news platforms. Its rare to see a platform that combines the two extensive film industries together.

Thats where Celebritynews.io comes in. This website, in an attempt to globalise more, effortlessly shares the latest celebrity news and gossip from both ends of the world.



Both film industries are among the largest and most successful in the world. Most film industries are only acknowledged by their home countries. Hollywood, on the other hand, is easily recognised and acknowledged by the rest of the world, as well as its own country. Numerous countries will publish news about local celebrities, as well as Hollywood celebrities.



Such is the case with Bollywood. Indian celebrity news websites will publish information about their own celebrities, as well as the ones across the sea. However, you will rarely see a western celebrity news website posting about Bollywood news.



Celebritynews.io, however, is a western platform that shares the latest celebrity news and gossip from hollywood and bollywood!. Its a rather original concept coming from the west, as it combines news from both these gargantuan and well-respected film industries.



The website was created by Verity Hannigan, a regular person, who due to sulking so hard she was not born on the red carpet with cocktails in her hand, so she decided to write about it. In conclusion, its a fun website, created by a regular person, it acknowledges talent from across the pond and doesnt ignore it like most western platforms do.



Located in Los Angeles, Celebritynews.io has been able to introduce Indian talent to westerners.



Verity Hannigan

Celebritynews

Address: 3641-3645 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Phone: +1 (650) 789-3029

E-mail: celebritynews.io7(at)gmail.com

Website: http://celebritynews.io/





http://celebritynews.io/



