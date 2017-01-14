Tec Bean Hair Straightener Curler With Ionic Ceramic Curling Flat Iron Announced

A uniquely versatile and salon quality 4-in-1 ceramic hair styler with a straightener, curler, wand and brush which allow for a variety of curly, wavy and full-volume or sleek, straight hair styles, is now available at the popular Beauty Is King store.

(firmenpresse) - The highly popular beauty & personal care shop Beauty Is King announced a unique 4-in-1 ceramic hair straightener & curling iron by Tec Bean which helps easily create a variety of salon-quality looks, including the latest curly, wavy or sleek, straight hair styles, at home.



More information is available at http://beautyisking.com/product/tec-bean-4-in-1-ceramic-hair-straightener-curling-iron-with-heat-settings-and-360-swivel-cord-purple.



The renowned Beauty Is King online store is known for providing its clients with a broad line of top-class beauty and personal care products and appliances, from skin care creams and moisturizers to makeup or oral hygiene, bath and hair styling accessories, by leading brands in the market at the best possible prices.



The beauty & personal care store has now announced a unique and highly versatile 4-in-1 ceramic hair straightener and curling iron by Tec Bean which offers total control and more versatility crafting a variety of salon-quality looks, from full volume and curls or loose waves to sleek, straight and frizz-free hair styles, by easily switching between its flat iron, curling iron, conical wand or round brush options.



The durable and affordable Tec Bean hair straightener & curling iron also draws on a pioneering ceramic technology combining heat with ionic molecules to provide a smooth, silky, lustrous and healthy look that retains the natural hair moisture and reduces frizziness while ensuring an effortless ceramic glide that avoids any snagging, flattening or hair damage.



In addition, the popular straightener and curler also includes a high-temperature resistant outer shell to protect the hair, hands and scalp while styling and an automatic shut off function triggered after 60 minutes along with a 360 degree swivel cord and non-slip rubber grip for extra security and convenience when creating the different salon-quality looks.



More information on the Tec Bean 4-in-1 ceramic hair straightener & curling iron with heat settings and a 360 swivel cord available at the Beauty Is King store in a fashionable purple design at discounted prices can be consulted on the website link provided above along with multiple customer reviews and usage instructions or details on its renowned collections of beauty and personal care products or current specials and promotions.





