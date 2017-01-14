PDF Compressor Announces Limited Time Software Giveaway

From January 11 to February 1, 2017, PDF Compressor will be available at no cost

(firmenpresse) - The team at PDF Compressor is thrilled to announce a limited-time giveaway. Their exclusive software will be available for download from January 11 through February 1, 2017, at no cost.



PDF Compressor works by converting scanned PDF files into smaller files. According to PDF Compressor, their software offers a 23% compression ratio that takes 30MB files and converts them into 8MB files without sacrificing content or quality.



Since scanned PDF files are derived from images with large file sizes, they can quickly consume storage space. In addition, sending e-mails with large PDF attachments can be difficult.



PDF Compressor eliminates both problems with one streamlined, easy to use, fast program. Users can also choose to save their files to the original folder without overwriting the original versions, and they can also opt to save PDF files to specified folder paths.



In addition, PDF Compressor automatically removes restrictions from protected files.



Features



- Compress large scanned PDF and reduces PDF file size

- Support restricted PDF files

- High Quality Compression

- Compress PDF documents in Bulk

- Does not require Acrobat installed



The software is now available for download at the PDF Compressor website, and it will be available for free until February 1st, 2017. Details are available at http://www.pdfcompressor.net/giveaway.html



About PDF Compressor



Founded in 2014, PDF Compressor offers a fast and easy way to compress scanned PDF files from large size to small size without sacrificing content quality.



Contact

Maggie Lewis

PDF Compressor, Inc.

Address: 2-22 #6, Xushimiao Street, Xian, Shaanxi, 710003 China

E-mail: support(at)pdfcompressor.net

Website: http://www.pdfcompressor.net/





More information:

http://www.pdfcompressor.net/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/14/2017 - 08:34

Language: English

News-ID 517589

Character count: 2006

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PDF Compressor, Inc.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease