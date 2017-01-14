Working From Home Personal Goal Setting & Business Tax Tips Report Launched

A new report has been launched by businessman Roy Willis, with the aim of helping other business owners to work professionally while still enjoying themselves. It showcases the importance of setting goals and acting in a professional manner.

(firmenpresse) - Businessman Roy Willis has launched a new report on tips for business owners looking to set up a new company, following the success of his change from a chef to a businessman. He explains that the reason he wanted to make his change was because being a chef by trade did not allow him much freedom. He had to work broken shifts, work late, and when he did have days off it was when everyone else was working, but now he works from home and wants to provide fellow entrepreneurs with some tips to help them.



More information can be found at: http://www.roy-willis.com/.



Roy emphasises that when running a business from home, one of the most important things to do is to save every receipt from expenses incurred such as mortgage, energy, phone and insurance payments. The expenses incurred in maintaining the home can be included in the deductible expenses when filling in taxes. He emphasises that the percentage of the home used for home business is the percentage that can be deducted.



Another tip for the home business owner is that they should set reasonable goals for themselves. This is because it can be easy to fall behind when working from the comfort of the home, so setting goals, like the goals that would be set in an office, can help to ensure productivity.



Roy says that the home worker should treat themselves like a professional. This means having business cards made, signing emails with a proper title, and going through the day making decisions as if they were working in an office. Even though they are working from home, it's important to still work in a professional manner.



In addition to this, business owners should strive to protect their ideas. Those who don't take action to protect themselves may find that someone will steal their concepts. This can be avoided by trademarking the business name and logo, and copyrighting things that get written for the business.



Through following these tips, Roy hopes that other home business owners can enjoy working from home while still achieving their goals. The full report is available at the link above.





More information:

http://www.roy-willis.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Chef Roy Willis

http://www.roy-willis.com/

PressRelease by

Chef Roy Willis

Requests:

Chef Roy Willis

http://www.roy-willis.com/



67 Saffron Drive

Christchurch

United Kingdom

Date: 01/14/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 517591

Character count: 2398

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Chef Roy Willis

Ansprechpartner: Roy willis

Stadt: Christchurch



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 13/01/2017



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease