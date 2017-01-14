Popular Online Ammunition Store Offers Cheap Ammo in Many Calibers.

LAX Ammunition is a manufacturer and retailer of ammo. Their online ammunition store has a large inventory of rounds in a variety of calibers, even during times of shortage.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Ammunition is a popular online ammunition store that offers cheap ammo in many calibers. This company was founded at a time when ammo was hard to find and very highly priced due to a massive, nationwide shortage. In order to keep up with demand, LAX Ammunition loads over a million rounds in their U.S. facility every week. Thats over to 52 million rounds a year, making them one of the biggest online ammunition stores in the country.



Whether youre looking for a standard 9mm or harder to find calibers like 480 Ruger, LAX Ammunition has it all. They pride themselves on having the largest selection of calibers for the cheapest prices. Their online ammunition store is often the cheapest place to buy ammo, even when shipping costs are factored into the price. For those that are local to Southern California, they also have a large Pro Shop in Inglewood, CA where customers can shop in-store.



When it comes to online ammunition stores, LAX Ammunition is the clear choice. Their large variety of ammo, paired with their unbeatable prices makes them stand out from the competition. Those that shop at their storefront location have access to their employees knowledge and expertise when it comes to all things ammunition and firearms accessories. Their online ammunition store offers cheaper prices than their in-store counterpart, so each side has its advantages.



About LAX Ammunition



LAX Ammunition is a top-rated online ammunition store, specializing in factory-new and reloaded rounds. They sell their own brand of LAX ammo, in addition to popular name brands like Federal, Remington and Winchester. LAX Ammunition is known as one of the cheapest places to purchase bullets. To browse their selection and see their latest deals, visit their website: https://www.laxammo.com/ or stop by their Inglewood, CA storefront, located at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301. Phone: 1-855-407-AMMO.



