State of the Art CoolSculpting in Beverly Hills Offered by Luxury Day Spa

The Spa on Rodeo is a high-end day spa located in the heart of Beverly Hills. They offer your standard spa services, in addition to their CoolSculpting Beverly Hills treatment.

(firmenpresse) - State of the art CoolSculpting Beverly Hills services are now being offered by The Spa on Rodeo, a premiere day spa located in the heart of Beverly Hills. This spa has built a reputation of luxury, customer care and excellent spa treatments. They also sell cosmetic care line that is made with 100% organic ingredients. The Spa on Rodeo believes in health and beauty through non-surgical means, which is why they now offer their CoolSculpting Beverly Hills treatment.



CoolSculpting is a non-invasive, non-surgical procedure that is approved by the FDA. During the pain-free procedure, fat cells are targeted and frozen to the point where they die off. Because fat freezes at a lower temperature than the surrounding tissues, the CoolSculpting Beverly Hills procedure leaves the surrounding tissue healthy and unharmed. The frozen fat cells are naturally ejected from the body over the next four to eight weeks.



The CoolSculpting Beverly Hills procedure at The Spa on Rodeo is a great way to target stubborn fatty areas that are resistant to traditional weight loss methods like diet and exercise. CoolSculpting should not be used as a persons sole tool to lose weight, it is more of a sculpting procedure than a weight-loss procedure. CoolSculpting Beverly Hills offers long-lasting results as long as the patient doesnt gain an excess amount of weight after the treatment plan is completed.



About The Spa on Rodeo



The Spa on Rodeo is a luxurious day spa that offers a variety of services for their clientele. They offer massages, cupping, Botox, manicures, permanent cosmetics, pedicures and much more. In addition, they also provide a CoolSculpting Beverly Hills treatment. To learn more about CoolSculpting or their other various treatments, visit their website: http://www.thespaonrodeo.com/ or call (424) 284-8040. They are located at 421 N. Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210.



