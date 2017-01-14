Tech & Geek Video Site Launched

Tech and Geek, a new technology review and information site with articles for geeks and gamers, has launched. It offers regularly updated videos, including topics like microwavable notebooks and how to spot a fake iPhone.

(firmenpresse) - A new tech information, reviews and geek article website has launched called Tech and Geek, which offers quirky videos on a wide range of topics, including concept work, news, creative works of art and eye-popping product releases. It offers in depth details on computers, games, comics and movies, with features on cult favorites and big-name shows.



Tech and Geek is a cutting edge information site that is regularly updated with new features, popular viral videos and entertaining information shorts, with features including How to Spot a Fake iPhone, microwaveable notebooks, and over the top Swiss army knives.



One of the most popular current videos is How to Spot a Fake iPhone, which details what to look out for to make sure the phone a customer has is legitimate. In the video, the focus is put on a fake iPhone 6s, which looks almost identical to the real item.



The software looks like iOS, but is in fact a skin placed over the top of an Android operating system. There are other things to look out for as well, with details provided in an entertaining video, making it easy for viewers to identify what to look for with their own phones.



There is also a video focusing on a new notebook gadget called the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook, which is unique in that it can be wiped clear of all the writing on it by placing it in the microwave for a couple of minutes.



This microwave-to-erase notebook is the first in the world, and providers the freedom of a traditional pen and paper notebook, while encompassing a fun new way of getting rid of all the information contained within it.



The notebook comes with a special Pilot FriXion pen, with ink that runs clear at 60 degrees Celsius. The notebook itself is constructed to be microwave safe, and further pens can be bought on Amazon and in select retail stores.





