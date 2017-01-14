Colonoscopy Los Angeles Provided by Prominent Gastroenterologist

Peyton Berookim M.D. F.A.C.G., is a leading internist and gastroenterologist. He is extensively recognized as an astute diagnostician and has earned his practice the recognition as one of the best in the industry.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim is an expert in treating, preventing and diagnosing gastrointestinal conditions. He has been performing Colonoscopy Los Angeles services for decades. Through years of higher education from top schools of medicine, Dr. Berookim has received a double board certification from the American Board of Gastroenterology and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He uses this experience in addition to his expansive education to prevent, treat and diagnose colon cancer through Colonoscopy Los Angeles screenings.



Dr. Berookim and his team are experts in Colonoscopy Los Angeles treatments. The staff at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California has been hand-picked by Dr. Berookim. vThey are subjected to a thorough screening process in which Dr. Berookim ensures they possess the same dedication to patient care as he does. Together, Dr. Berookim, in combination with his staff members, is able to provide premium Colonoscopy Los Angeles screenings for all of their patients.



Dr. Berookim embraces technology in order to offer his patients the most advanced procedures to protect them against cancer and other intestinal diseases. He is now offering Third Eye Colonoscopy Los Angeles procedures to his patients. This innovative procedure allows Dr. Berookim to get a backward view of the colon, allowing him to detect polyps that may be hidden behind the folds of the colon wall. This Colonoscopy Los Angeles procedure is of minimal risk and recovery time is minimal.



About Dr. Berookim



Dr. Berookim has earned a double-board certification as an internist and gastroenterologist. He is the director of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, which is considered amongst the best in digestive health care. His Colonoscopy Los Angeles services have earned Dr. Berookim recognition as an expert in the detection, treatment and prevention of colon cancer. Dr. Berookim is trusted in providing the highest quality of care for his patients. The G.I. institute is located at 150 North Robertson Blvd., Suite #204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Phone: (310) 271-1122. Website: http://colonoscopy-losangeles.com/





