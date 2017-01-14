Equipt Mobile Mechanics At Forefront Of New Car Logbook Servicing In Sydney

Equipt Mobile Mechanics has been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of new car logbook servicing and general mobile mechanic services.

(firmenpresse) - [Equipt Mobile Mechanics](http://equiptmobilemechanics.com.au), a Mobile Mechanic Service operating in [Sydney](http://www.sydney.com.au), NSW, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of mobile mechanic services.



Equipt Mobile Mechanics has been operating in the Mobile Automotive Mechanics market for 6 months and competes against notable businesses such as Lube Mobile and Blue Toro. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing better quality log book servicing of new cars for a fraction of the price of dealerships or competitors.



Simon Gagliardi, Equipt Mobile Mechanics's Owner/Founder spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.



When Equipt Mobile Mechanics was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for convenience and value for money. One of the biggest challenges we faced was large franchises entering the market. Fortunately with some good people behind us, and use of best quality products and an unwavering dedication to quality customer service, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.



Simon also mentioned Equipt Mobile Mechanics's future plans involve expansion of mobile mechanic services into Parramatta and across greater metropolitan Sydney. It's the hope of the company that future expansion will bring about shorter waiting times during peak hours.



Equipt Mobile Mechanics plans to maintain its position at the forefront of mobile mechanic services for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large. One of the more innovative methods to achieve this is through the offer of online deals for logbook servicing and pre-purchase check of used cars.



More information on Equipt Mobile Mechanics can be found at their website: http://equiptmobilemechanics.com.au





