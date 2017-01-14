Choupette Has Paid a Visit to the Elatom Orphanage

Choupette has paid a visit to the Elatom orphanage. It has already become a tradition for the company to visit children, who have been left without parents care because of the developmental delays.

Choupette is a popular and reputable store of childrens clothes. The brand offers designer and everyday attires for kids, the age of which ranges between 0 and 8 years old. They also sell school uniform for children under 14 years old. This is what the managers of the shop tell about it: Clothes for children offered by Choupette feature comfort, beauty and love for kids. Wearing them, children look stylish and taken care of. The clothes and accessories we sell are manufactured in the best traditions of the French kids fashion!



As of today, the store has a rich assortment of clothes and accessories that are manufactured with regard to the needs and preferences of children and their parents. The catalogue of the store includes a variety of categories, such as baby nests, blankets, christening sets, designer clothes for kids of different age groups, new basic line, festive attires, school uniforms, sports and everyday clothes, school and kids shoes, outer garments, linen, socks and panty tights, scarves, gloves, mittens, hats, bed linen, baby shoes, kids furniture and accessories and even clothes for pregnant women.



Choupette experts underline that manufacturing clothes for children is a serious responsibility. That is why, they offer only high quality and certified products. All the clothes the shop offers for sale are manufactured of natural hypoallergic European materials. Apart from that, each attire comes with unique exquisite design. Seasonal collections are regularly updated, which is another benefit the store offers. The prices are affordable as well, making the premium quality attires available to everyone.





For more information, please, feel free to visit http://my-choupette.ru/



About the Company:



Contact Info:

Address: 6 Barklaya Street, Office 620, 121087 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: (495) 287-08-59 / 8 (800) 333-37-28

E-mail: info(at)my-choupette.ru

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mychoupette?_rdr

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mychoupette/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choupette_ru/

Website: http://my-choupette.ru/





