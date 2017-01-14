West Eugene Vet Animal Hospital Free Pet Exams For Cats & Dogs Launched

A free pet exam service has been launched by West Eugene Animal Hospital, which has won the Register Guard Readers' Choice Award for the past six years. It prides itself on its high levels of care and service.

(firmenpresse) - West Eugene Animal Hospital has announced the launch of a new free pet exam service, where pet owners can get their dogs and cats a checked up to ensure they're in good health without worrying about the cost. The Eugene vet is a full service veterinarian and animal hospital serving the greater Eugene, Oregon area, and has been providing preventative, medical and emergency vet services since 1970.



More information can be found on the vet website at: http://eugenevet.com.



The vet offers a range of surgical services for cats and dogs in the Eugene area, covering a wide spectrum of situations for whatever may arise. After a free pet exam and consultation, West Eugene Animal Hospital can offer pet surgery services in elective surgeries, dental cleaning, soft tissue surgery and orthopaedics.



West Eugene Animal Hospital explains that its trained staff and vets have been keeping pets happy and healthy for over 45 years. As a full service pet hospital, they can provide complete medical services for family pets, regardless of what is wrong with them.



They can also offer dental services for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, helping to ensure they maintain good oral health at every stage of their life. This is an area often overlooked by pet owners, but can make a big difference in the life quality of the pet.



The vet website explains that West Eugene Animal Hospital are proud of the life long relationships they have developed with both the animals they've looked over and the owners of those pets.



For the past six years, the vet has won the Register Guard Readers' Choice Award for the high quality of care it always strives to offer. The staff believes that getting to know the pet is crucial before any further treatment is offered, and it's for this reason that the free examination is offered.



Other services include wellness and preventative care, 24 hour emergency vet services, cat declawing, and vaccinations. Full details are provided on the website, where interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided.





