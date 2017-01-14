Bestselling Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Back In Stock On Amazon.com

Akoni Homewareâs popular salt and pepper grinder set is now back in stock, after a flurry of Christmas sales caused the brand to sell out.

(firmenpresse) - This week, the bestselling Salt & Pepper Grinder Set from Akoni Homeware has come back into stock on Amazon.com. The product had previously been launched in November 2016 but quickly sold out after a flurry of orders over the Christmas period.



With 2017 now having arrived, Akoni Homeware are ready with a brand new batch of stock, so customers can get their hands on the #1 New Release from Amazon.



We werent expecting the amount of demand that we would receive over the Christmas period. said Lisa Miller from Akoni Homeware, We launched on Black Friday, so we expected some surge in sales but we were caught by surprise at how popular our salt and pepper grinders are.



Akoni Homeware have always been keen to explore their options on other Amazon marketplaces and now that the launch on Amazon.com has been such a success, the brand are beginning to seriously look at which marketplace to conquer next.



To get such a high amount of sales within three months of launching on Amazon.com is a real thrill for us. Everyone is enthusiastic and confident about the future of our grinders and the brand. continued Lisa, We have brand new Akoni products in the pipeline that we hope to launch soon, and we are working hard to ensure that they will be as successful as our salt and pepper mills have proven to be.



Akoni Homeware pride themselves on their customer service and so far, it seems to be working. The brand have an enviable star rating on their product listing and are working hard to ensure that they remain the product to watch in the salt and pepper grinder category.

Akoni Homewares Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is now available from the Home & Kitchen department on Amazon.com. The product can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Stainless-Steel-Salt-Pepper-Grinder/dp/B01M0258GE/

