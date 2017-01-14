Laboratory Services Jacksonville: Providing Top-Notch Food Safety Solutions

When it comes to food safety, one of the most important would be testing and screening. The use of state-of-the-art equipment, complemented with a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, will prove to be vital. With this, Xgenex can offer the perfect solution. The latter provides laboratory services Jacksonville, specifically focused in food safety and security. They make use of advanced approaches in their modern laboratory to be able to screen various food samples and detect possible problems. This is going to provide manufacturers with insightsthat they need in order to address common goals, such as improve yield, and more probably, make sure that their products are safe.



Food Testing Made Affordable



One of the best things about Xgenex is that they offer competitive rates. Even if you compare with otherlaboratory services Jacksonville, you will realize that their price will be indeed hard to beat. Even for small-scale food manufacturers or companies, there is no need to spend a fortune in order to have their products tested.



Meeting, and Even Exceeding, Industry Standards



Xgenex has credentials that will make you more confident of having it chosen when you need laboratory services Jacksonville. For instance, they are certified by the Association of Analytical Communities. They are also a member of various organizations, allowing the company to stay updated with the latest trends in the industry. They put an emphasis on current global standards, making sure that they are not only met, but even exceeded.



Fast and Responsive Testing Services



Food testing should not take forever to accomplish. At Xgenex, you can expect the service to be quick and the people to be responsive. As one of the top picks for laboratory services Jacksonville, the company is committed towards being able to provide results quickly, but in the absence of compromising quality. They will provide honest time frames and will do their best to adhere with the schedule that has been earlier agreed upon.





Competent Workforce, Modern Technologies



This is perhaps the best reason why you should choose Xgenexwhen you are looking for providers of laboratory services Jacksonville. The company takes pride in its people, who are considered their greatest assets. They have been carefully screened and provided with continuous training to be familiar with the latest when it comes to food safety. They arelicensed and have credible backgrounds, providing them with the knowledge and skills required in their jobs. The competent workforce iscomplemented with the use of innovative food testing technologies. They have invested in modern equipment to be able to effectively carry out a variety of tests, and more importantly, to make sure of the accuracy of the results.







