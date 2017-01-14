Florida Sell Inherited House & Property Cash Sale Purchasing Service Announced

Florida probate assistance firm Home Solutions Fla LLC â ProbateSolutionsFl.com announced the launch of its probate real estate service. The service is designed to help clients safely, legally, and quickly sell inherited properties without bearing the costs of repair, cleaning or marketing.

The complexities of probate law in Florida and court-specified costs to cover the expenses of probate attorneys and property repairs can be challenging for inheritors who are unfamiliar with probate law. As a result, the careful handling of probate assets such as investments, bank accounts, life insurance or retirement policies, and real estate becomes essential.



Home Solutions Fla LLC offers its clients personalized real estate solutions that help inheritors sell their properties in a safe and expedient manner through a cash transaction. The purchase process through ProbateSolutionsFl.com ensures that the client does not have to bear any costs associated with the repair, cleaning, and marketing of the probate property. Home Solutions Fla LLC ensures that all costs associated with the property are covered and that the sale is made in accordance with Florida probate law.



According to a spokesperson for Home Solutions Fla LLC - ProbateSolutionsFl.com, "Our property purchase service focuses on helping clients gain relief from a property that is far too expensive to repair or maintain. Our role as real estate professionals is distinct from that of a realtor and consequently, our clients do not pay realtor's fees or a fresh set of real estate commissions. Our real estate legal team and is designed to help inheritors realize the market value of their properties."



Comments on this PressRelease