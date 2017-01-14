Palm Beach County Fixer Upper & Distressed Investment Properties Site Launched

The popular Wholesale Houses FLA launched a new website offering free access to its unique and below market value Palm Beach County fixer upper properties portfolio and expert tips on the most important things to consider for a successful and profitable real estate investment.

(firmenpresse) - The Wholesale Houses FLA launched a new website providing real estate investors with free access to its renowned range of below market value fixer upper properties in the Palm Beach County and valuable advice on the most important things to consider when choosing an investment property.



More information is available at http://wholesalehousesfla.com/real-estate-investment-properties.



The Wholesale Houses FLA is a highly popular real estate investment company specializing in finding the best hidden property deals and investment opportunities across Florida to provide fellow real estate investors with the best investment properties, fixer uppers, handyman deals or discounted and distressed homes at below market value.



The acclaimed real estate company has now announced the launch of a new website providing real estate investors with free access to its market leading inventory of Palm Beach County investment properties, including a broad range of unique and below market value fixer upper and handyman deals between 50k and 500k.



The newly launched website also provides extensive advice on the most important things to consider when looking to choose the right investment property, including the property taxes, rents, job market or neighborhood/area, and information on the different types of investment properties and options available, from residential to commercial, industrial or retail and mixed-use real estate investments.



More information on the Wholesale Houses FLA and its process, experience and proven track record providing fellow real estate investors with the best Florida property deals, usually at 30-35% below market value, can also be consulted through its new website along with multiple clients testimonials and details on its commitment to the type of honest, friendly service which has earned the company its industry leading reputation and an A+ BBB rating.



The Wholesale Houses FLA team explains that when we start saving a good amount or come into a good but of money, the smart thing to do is to invest in in property. For the beginner, this can be a daunting task with way too many things to consider. To help, we are providing free access to our unique Palm Beach County fixer upper properties, with many under $100k, and advice on all those important factors to consider regarding investment properties.





More information:

http://www.wholesalehousesfla.com/go/investment-properties/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Home Solutions Fla LLC - WHF

http://www.wholesalehousesfla.com/go/investment-properties/

PressRelease by

Home Solutions Fla LLC - WHF

Requests:

Home Solutions Fla LLC - WHF

http://www.wholesalehousesfla.com/go/investment-properties/

+1-561-370-8335

12482 Sawgrass Court, West Palm Beach Florida

Palm Beach Florida

United States

Date: 01/14/2017 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 517610

Character count: 2700

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Home Solutions Fla LLC - WHF

Ansprechpartner: Robert Weglewski

Stadt: Palm Beach Florida

Telefon: +1-561-370-8335



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/01/2017



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease