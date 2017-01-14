Tracy Elman Santa's Snowy Adventure Gifts Tshirts Teddy Shop Launched

Tracy Elman has launched a new range of gift items online. The author has released this collection to accompany her books, gifts include home wear, toys, clothing apparel and stickers for children and adults.

(firmenpresse) - Author Tracy Elman has launched a selection of gifts to accompany her range of books. This range of gifts include tshirts and clothing, drink ware, stickers and home decor. Tracy's writing included books for children and adults alike.



For more information please visit: http://tracyelmanbooks.com/home.html.



Tracy Elman is an author, storyteller, narrator, public speaker and coach who was born with a love of acting, singing and writing. She is active in radio, television and film as well as authoring books. Her Amazon page states that she has also voiced over 65 recorded characters and her appearances include commercials, magazines, newspapers and radio interviews.



The Amazon listing explains that Tracy has written over six number one Amazon international best sellers and her books included "Santa's Snowy Adventure" and "Robby's Quest For Seed". She has 21 books published on Amazon.



"Santa's Snowy Adventure" and other books in her collection feature in her range of gifts. In the section for "Santa's Snowy Adventure" there are cards, watches, toys and home decor available featuring the cover of the book. There is also a selection of clothing for babies, toddlers and adults. In the baby sizes there is a body suit, hat, bib and a cuddly teddy bear available.



In a more grown up vein there is the Live, Laugh Love collection that features a hand written slogan with a pen by its side. Alongside clothing there is a range of home wear available that includes clocks, keepsake boxes, coasters and pillows. A 30 piece puzzle in this design is also stocked and the site suggests framing it once completed.



All gifts are covered by a 30 day money back guarantee and the site states that customers can enjoy safe and secure shipping. All orders are also shipped within 24 hours of an order being placed.



Tracy's gift range is available through Cafe Press and can be accessed by visiting the above address and clicking on the link provided or alternatively by visiting: http://cafepress.com/tracysgifts.





More information:

http://www.TracyElmanBooks.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Tracy Elman

http://www.TracyElmanBooks.com

PressRelease by

Tracy Elman

Requests:

Tracy Elman

http://www.TracyElmanBooks.com

+1-818-453-0242

25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Ste 300 Valencia, CA 91355

Santa Clarita

United States

Date: 01/14/2017 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 517612

Character count: 2323

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tracy Elman

Ansprechpartner: Tracy Elman

Stadt: Santa Clarita

Telefon: +1-818-453-0242



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/01/2017



Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease