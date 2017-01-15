Kelly Automotive Group Launches Risk Free Guarantee for Used Vehicles

Kelly Automotive Group offers customers a wide range of used cars and trucks along with risk free guaranteed services to build the customer confidence level. Often buying used vehicles proves to be a gamble as the condition of the vehicles might be difficult to ascertain. At times a year after buying old cars, it is often found that the car parts are in a bad state and hence need to be changed. This adds to the cost of the used car, leading to losses for customers. But buying through Kelly dealers, customers can remain assured that they will not be duped. Every used car they sell, comes with the exclusive Kelly Risk Free Guarantee, where by, the company guarantees the quality of used cars and in event of any issues with the car parts, assist buyers and help them change the parts free of cost.



Customers get a chance to look up their extensive inventory and locate Allentown used cars and trucks, Bethlehem used cars that are up for sale, used trucks that can be bought on no credit, and look out for Nissan cars in both the cities. Their finance department helps buyers with the best deals on used vehicles and a team of auto mechanics ensures that they get the best value for money and the bargain they make is advantageous to the buyer. Exclusive Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands are on the inventory list too.



Kelly Automotive Dealers also offers a unique live market vehicle pricing with the latest online technology to monitor the latest market pricing and vehicle purchase trends. Every hour, the company conducts a poll of hundreds of websites on vehicle sales and adjust their dealer pricing accordingly, to ensure the customer gets the vehicle at the lowest possible price. This live marketing pricing is one of the best services that Kelly Dealers offer and stands out from other dealers.



About Kelly Automotive Dealers:

One of the best and most reliable dealers of new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram cars, trucks and SUVs. They offer a series of exclusive services including car sales, test drive, car finances and selling of auto parts and other car products.





For more information, please visit http://kellyriskfree.com/



Contact:

Kelly Risk Free

Easton: (866) 525-7065

Emmaus: (855) 838-5601



