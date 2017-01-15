Luxury Kitchen Sinks & Faucets Canadian Kraus Dealers Plumbing Site Launched

Luxury online sink and faucet specialists, Niagara Faucets, have launched a new website. This website showcases their high quality plumbing products and they are the only Canadian owned authorized Kraus retailers.

For more information please visit: https://niagarafaucets.com.



Niagara Faucets is a Canadian owned and operated online luxury kitchen and bath retailer. Their site explains that they have been providing Canada with high quality plumbing products since 2007 at the best prices available. They pride themselves on their customer service and to them customers are not just a number.



The company specializes in kitchen sinks, faucets and bundled combinations alongside their wide range of shower kits and faucet replacement parts. Niagara Faucets offers luxury products from Kraus as well as other brands including Blanco, Nobili, Grohe, Hansgrohe and Franke. Niagara Faucets is currently offering their customers an additional 5% off Kraus products by simply entering the code "Kraus5" at checkout.



They offer many styles of kitchen faucet to suit any kitchen, from simple lever styles to more ornate styles. An excellent example is the Mateo single lever professional-grade kitchen faucet. This luxury faucet has a commercial grade spring spout that provides infinite positioning for ultimate flexibility. This design features a robust Kerox drip-free cartridge and is available in both satin stainless steel, and chrome finishes.



The site also stock a variety of kitchen sinks to accompany the faucets. There are various styles available such as double or single bowl models in a wide variety of sizes. One of the featured models is the Kraus outlast microshield scratch resistant undermount double bowl sink. This sink constructed from 16 gauge T-304 stainless steel for durability and features a scratch-resistant coating that effectively extends the useful life of the sink. As with all Kraus sinks it is equipped with top level sound proofing to minimize noise when in use.





All orders over $449.99 qualify for free shipping. All of their in stock products ship FedEx next day from their warehouse in Prescott, Ontario.





