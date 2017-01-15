Washington Auto Mall Launches Largest Inventory Of Branded Used And New Cars

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Washington, PA (Jan 15, 2017) - Washington Auto Mall carries all vehicle models from Honda, Toyota and Hyundai and has one of the largest inventory of a large selection of pre-owned and certified vehicles. For buyers who are confused what model to buy and cannot locate the right vehicle, Washington Auto Mall helps them to make a thorough search and connect them to the car of their choice. It is conveniently located south of Pittsburgh off I-70 & I-79 in Washington, PA, that is ideal for any customer or buyer to reach without any hassle. It serves a number of states including Morgantown, Houston, Canonsburg, Claysville, Eighty Four and Laboratory.



Washington Auto Mall has a certified pre-owned inventory, where clients can compare vehicles by their make and model numbers. Many imported and domestic car models are on display. The inventory also makes a thorough research on the car, along with carrying client reviews on that particular model. Clients get a chance to compare used cars and trucks, check for sales specials and set up a test drive.



Washington Auto Mall also offers service centers that are staffed with factory trained and certified technicians and service advisors. They help clients to look up finance options specially helping buyers to drive the cars of their dreams that otherwise they cannot afford. Their elite and expert finance department helps clients to secure a great car loan to drive off a model that is high end or even provides lease options at an affordable rate for expensive cars.



About Washington Auto Mall:

Offers all models of the best car brands under the same roof. Helps clients to acquire loans and lease of expensive used or new cars.



For Further Information, please visit http://washingtonautomall.net/



Contact:

Washington Auto Mall

307 Washington Road Washington PA 15301

(866) 252-6895

(724) 222-2213



###





More information:

http://washingtonautomall.net/



PressRelease by

Washington Auto Mall

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/15/2017 - 16:24

Language: English

News-ID 517629

Character count: 2022

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Washington Auto Mall

Stadt: Washington

Telefon: (866) 252-6895



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease