Fuccillo Imports Dazzles Customers with Huge Inventory on New and Used Cars

Watertown, New York, (January 15, 2017) - Fuccillo Imports carries an inventory of used cars of leading brands and has special discounted offers for both new and used cars. Their offers on 2016 and 2017 Hyundai models, Mazda, and Subaru cars, trucks and SUVs are available at their main showroom at New York and also in the state showrooms of Jefferson County, Adams and Syracuse. The company offers excellent deals and low prices on all these luxury cars that are otherwise expensive in the competitive market. This makes Fuccillo Imports stand out in the car dealership market. All the listed car models come at special sale prices.



General Manager of Fuccillo Imports, Kevin Morris makes time to take all customers on a virtual trip down their showrooms. As he puts in: At Fuccillo imports we dont just sell you a car, we earn your business on the highest quality automobiles being sold in upstate NY. Please dont hesitate to stop by and check out our huge discounts, huge inventory, huge trade-in allowances! The company truly keeps on updating their inventory by importing new cars from the market and offers the best rate so that buyers get a reasonable car deal.



Fuccillo Imports offers their clients Automotive Parts Coupons also that can be used to get attractive discounts on car battery, car parts installation and on servicing. They offer services for anything, from a simple oil change, a tire rotation, front end alignment, routine scheduled maintenance or more complicated services like transmission and engine repair work. Their service team has trained and certified technicians who can handle any car model. The company also provides warranty on service, and work on vehicles of any make or model.



Fuccillo Imports is one of the largest car dealers offering a huge selection of certified used vehicles and new cars, trucks and SUVs of all leading brands. Their special service team provides all kinds of car services with expertise.





