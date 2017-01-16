San Francisco Certified Auto Body Shop Collision Repair Service Update Launched

F Lofrano & Son Inc, an auto body repair shop located in San Francisco, launched a variety of updated vehicle repair and maintenance services. The auto body repair shop is fully certified by most vehicle manufacturers and provides a variety of immediate collision repair assistance.

More information is available at [https://lofrano.com](https://lofrano.com/).



Car maintenance is crucial for safety and driving comfort, especially for people who depend on their vehicles for activities like daily commutes or for jobs that require driving and vehicle operation.



Most maintenance services are relatively accessible from a variety of auto shops, and they do not usually involve excessive waiting periods or other types of delays. However, collision repair services might be a bit more demanding since insurance companies often require working with a certified auto shop, and the entire repair procedures involves significantly more paperwork.



For general safety and legal compliance, it is always preferable to work with an auto repair shop that is licensed by the vehicle manufacturer. This ensures that all repair services are in full compliance with the manufacturers specifications, and that insurance policies are not violated.



F Lofrano & Son Inc updated its auto repair services to comply with most vehicle manufacturer specifications. The auto repair shop is certified for most auto brands, and it provides extensive car repair and collision assistance services for vehicle owners in the San Francisco area.



The San Francisco auto body repair shop provides full collision assistance, including insurance company policy consultation and claim assistance. Towing services from the collision spot to the auto shop is also provided, as well as a variety of both on-road and in-shop car repair services.



The auto body repair shop assists their clients throughout the repair process, from providing guidance on obtaining a claim from the insurance company, providing an initial cost estimate, ordering the necessary car parts and other equipment, additional repair costs notification, as well as, optionally, car rental services through its partners, Hertz and Enterprise.





