International Mural Artist Comes to Atlanta With Message of 'World Peace'

His message is simple, but strong short, but necessary and lofty, but reachable. The message is World Peace.

(firmenpresse) - Atlanta, GA - His message is simple, but strong short, but necessary and lofty, but reachable. The message is World Peace. The man behind it is an international mural artist based out of Miami, Florida named Renda Writer. He conceived The World Peace Mural Tour in April, 2016 and has since created 26 World Peace Murals, across 2 countries, 8 states, and 18 cities.



The 27th mural for The World Peace Mural Tour will be created on Saturday, January 21st, 2017, from 10am-8pm at Apache Café, located 64 3rd St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Georgia residents and people of all ages, races, religions, political views and sexual preferences are encouraged to attend the FREE event and watch as Renda Writer fills one of Apache Cafés exterior walls (the wall facing Spring St.) with a hand-painted repetitious usage of the simple phrase, World Peace over and over and over.



The installation of the World Peace Mural will take place on the first day of the Trump Administration. The open-invite event, created for people to watch the artist at work, is offered as a peaceful alternative to the protests likely to pop up in response to Trump taking office.



Renda Writer points to a popular Eleanor Roosevelt quote to illustrate why he planned the mural installation on this pivotal date in American history: It is better to light a candle, than to curse the darkness. With this idea in mind, all attendees are invited to take part in a candle-lighting ceremony at 6:30pm. Everyone will be given a candle and a symbolic opportunity to embrace the idea of peaceful action and global human unity over politically divisiveness and low vibrating squabbles.



More information:



www.ApacheCafe.info

www.RendaWriter.com

www.WorldPeaceMuralTour.com

www.Facebook.com/WorldPeaceMuralTour

www.Instagram.com/WorldPeaceMuralTour



Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/369118140116134/



Event Brite Page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-art-world-peace-mural-installation-tickets-31011875354





January 21st, 2017  10am-8pm  LIVE ART  Installation of World Peace Mural #27 in

The World Peace Mural Tour  FREE EVENT (at) Apache Café, 64 3rd St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Candle Lighting Ceremony at 6:30pm

ALL AGES OUTDOOR EVENT



Contact:

Renda Writer

Phone: (310) 404-4184

Email: WorldPeaceMuralTour(at)Gmail.com





More information:

http://www.WorldPeaceMuralTour.com



PressRelease by

The World Peace Mural Tour

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 05:41

Language: English

News-ID 517639

Character count: 2619

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The World Peace Mural Tour



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease