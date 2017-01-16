Clean and Clear Earns Esteemed 2016 Angieâs List Super Service Award

âClean and Clear has earned the home service industryâs coveted Angieâs List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angies List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angies List after the company added a new, free membership tier.



Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers, said Angies List Founder Angie Hicks. Only a fraction of the window cleaning companies in Minnesota were able to do it.



Angies List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an A rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angies List, pass a background check and abide by Angies List operational guidelines.



The Clean and Clear team explains that in our first year of business we worked with over 150 clients, received a 99% satisfaction rating and won Thumbtacks award for the top regional provider of exterior cleaning services. The clients and awards kept coming since then because we truly focus on superior work and excellent customer service. Our goal is to not only leave every aspect of a home in a better condition but also our clients in a better mood.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angies List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For more than 21 years, Angies List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged across all age groups as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.





The biggest change at Angies List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals, Hicks said. And thats good for everyone.



Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.





