The Largest Indoor Boat and RV Show in the USA To Begin In Southaven, MS

The Annual Largest Indoor Boat and RV Show will start January 26 at the Southaven RV and Marine indoor facility in Southaven Mississippi and run daily through February 27.

(firmenpresse) - Southaven, MS - The Annual Largest Indoor Boat and RV Show will start January 26 at the Southaven RV and Marine indoor facility in Southaven Mississippi and run daily through February 27.



This show will be the largest and most entertaining Indoor Boat and RV show in the country, says Jeff Turnbow, Chief Marketing Officer.



With over 500 products in stock and over 100,000 square feet of warm indoor showroom, RVers and Boaters can experience the newest designs and snag the early bird deals at this show. Turnbow said the goal is to move as many RVs and Boats as possible during the show period.



RVing is trending up! It is fun, flexible and a very affordable way for families to spend quality time while creating a lifetime memories in the outdoors, Turnbow said. In addition to vacation travel, owners use RVs for tailgating and to participate in outdoor sports and other leisure activities. No resort offers the view and quality family time you can experience in your RV or Boat.



The best of Boat and RV brands will show products with special offers.



New Havoc brand duck hunting boats will be on display as well as our new Regal line of boats.



This years show will feature a meet and greet with the 2016 Duck Call Champion of the World. Come and hear his world famous call and duck hunting tips for 2017!



A state of the art, interactive kids zone is added and will be a big hit for kids of all ages! This may be the coolest kid attraction in the mid-south area!



Admission is still FREE!



About Southaven RV & Marine



Southaven RV was founded in 1994 and purchased by Mark and Carlene Hixson in 1998. The business has steadily grown under the Hixson's ownership and this year Southaven RV will generate more than $50 million in sales, making Southaven RV and Marine the largest indoor RV and marine showroom and company in the country.



The massive indoor showroom now includes a retail center stocked with lifestyle items such as: Yeti coolers, regional collegiate apparel, camo, ski vests, boards, reels and tubes. BOGO coupons are being distributed on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/southavenrv.supercenter





Southaven RV and Marine won the national and highly coveted 2016 Customer Service Industry Award.



"We want to provide each and every one of our customers with that wow factor. Whether it be in offering parts, service or a new RV or boat, we're here to provide an exceptional outdoor travel experience!", says CEO, Mark Hixson.



Contact:

Jeff Turnbow / CMO

Company: Southaven RV & Marine

Address: 5485 Pepper Chase Road, Southaven, MS 38671

Phone: 501.505.6278

Website: www.SouthavenRV.com





