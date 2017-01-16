       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Staten Island Magician Ventriloquist Birthday Party Magic Show Services Launched

John Carlson, a magician and ventriloquist based in Staten Island, New York, launched new private event magic shows and ventriloquism services for Staten Island clients. John Carlsonâs performances include acts such as levitation, balloon shows, ventriloquism and puppeteering, card tricks and more.

(firmenpresse) - John Carlson, a New York magician and ventriloquist, launched new private event magic shows and ventriloquism services for Staten Island clients.

More information is available at http://statenislandmagician.com.

Magic shows have always enjoyed a tremendous popularity with audiences of all ages, with children being among the most enthusiastic admirers of such performance art events.

People have hired magicians and ventriloquist for all types of private events and parties. However, magic shows are perhaps most successful during birthday parties, where the usually medium-sized audience of mostly children can easily interact with the magician. The nature of such events makes magic shows particularly entertaining, and the adults can take part in the performance as well, if they so desire.

The increased popularity of magic and ventriloquism shows has led to a surge in the demand for such services. This has been met with a similar increase in the number of performance artists offering magic shows and ventriloquism. However, many of them are amateurs, and their often-dubious performances can significantly alter the overall birthday party experience, as their programs may include inappropriate jokes, unsuitable acts, failed tricks and other errors.

John Carlson is a professional New York magician with extensive experience in private magic shows and ventriloquism, and he has recently updated his services to include the most in-demand magic tricks for birthday parties and other private events.

The Staten Island magician performs a wide variety of magic tricks, in an effort to provide a magic program adequate for both adult and young audiences. His shows are customized according to the clients preferences, and his acts include performances such as levitation, balloon shows, ventriloquism and puppeteering, card tricks and more.

John Carlson makes sure that his performances involve the audience in a non-aggressive way, so that shy children do not feel forced to take part in the magic act. Adults and children can both be involved in the performance.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://statenislandmagician.com.



http://www.statenislandmagician.com



Staten Island Magician
http://www.statenislandmagician.com

Staten Island Magician
http://www.statenislandmagician.com

23 Challenger Drive
Staten Island
United States



Staten Island Magician
Staten Island

