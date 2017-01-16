Wausau Attorney Kristen Lonergan Named a Super Lawyers Rising Star

This makes the fourth recognition for Attorney Lonergan from Super Lawyers, an attorney review and evaluation service that recognizes up-and-coming attorneys

(firmenpresse) - Crooks, Low & Connell, S.C., a general practice law firm in Wausau, Wisconsin, is excited to announce that Super Lawyers has named attorney Kristen Lonergan to its 2016 Wisconsin Rising Stars list.



Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Wisconsin are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. This is the fourth time for Lonergan, who also made the list in 2012, 2014 and 2015.



Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, rates outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes peer nominations, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by attorneys.



Candidates for inclusion in Rising Stars must be either 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less.



The idea behind Super Lawyers is to create a resource for attorneys and residents searching for legal counsel. It only rates lawyers who can be hired and retained by the public, meaning lawyers in private practice and legal aid attorneys.



Lonergan graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2010. She handles cases in a wide range of areas including family law and divorce; criminal defense; employment law; workers compensation; and personal injury claims , including car accidents, wrongful death, slip and falls, dog bites and insurance coverage disputes.



She serves on the mock trial case writing and advisory committees for the State Bar of Wisconsin and is on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Association for Justice. She also writes articles regarding legal issues and makes presentations to her colleagues in the legal community.



Lonergan gives back to her community as president of the board of directors of Kids Voting USA  Wisconsin/Marathon County, a non-partisan organization that prepares young people to become educated, engaged voters. She also sits on the board of directors for the Marathon County Child Development Agency (Head Start).





Crooks, Low & Connell, S.C. has served the legal needs of Wausau and north central Wisconsin for more than 80 years. Its goal is to provide quality and effective representation while maintaining the professionalism that clients expect from the law firms team of dedicated attorneys.



For more information on Crooks, Low & Connell, S.C., visit its website at http://www.crooks-law.com or call 715-842-2291.



