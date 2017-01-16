Global Industry Outlook of Loading Dock Equipment Expected to Grow Steadily with a CAGR of 2.3% by 2020

The CAGR of Loading Dock Equipment industry is 2.3% for five years. Loading Dock Equipment industry of the United States, Europe, Japan, and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share.

Loading Dock Equipment Industry

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 16, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new report to its archive which is entitled Global Loading Dock Equipment Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016. According to this study, the CAGR of loading dock equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 2.3% in the next five years. This is analyzed by the comprehensive study on the global market including key regions such as North America, China, Europe, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. Also, the details of production, consumption, revenue and import/exports during the period of 2011 to 2016 have been discussed for the clear understanding of this industry.



In the first section, the report majorly focuses on the major region status of loading docks equipments and also presents its definition, application, industry chain structure and classification. Loading dock equipment is used for the easy and safe loading, unloading, and movement of material at docks. This is an important aspect of the logistics of the business as it makes the process more efficient, less time-consuming and safe for the work force. This also serves as the main reason and that is why the demand of loading dock equipments is boosting among shippers. According to the report, United States, China Europe and Japan accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share in this industry.



Further the report discusses the types of equipment used for loading and unloading. Loading dock equipment consists of:



Material handling equipment

Dock levelers

Fork lifts

Vehicle restraints

Strip doors

Dock seals and others.



In material handling equipment, a fine range of lift tables are provided. Lift tables are used to pick up heavy equipment from the truck and onto the truck. On the other hand, dock levelers are used for easy transfer of goods from the docks to the trailers. It creates a bridge between the dock and trailer, thus ensures a safe movement of the material. Currently, many websites offer these equipment's online and customers can also compare with competitive products in terms of price as well as features.





In terms of geography, the consumer market in emerging regional economies such as China, India and Brazil is on the rise. Among them, the average output growth rate in China is 5.8% and it is likely to increase unceasingly with an average growth rate of 3% until the end of 2020, as observed by the study.



Furthermore, business overview, revenue, market share and SWOT analysis of the major players in the loading dock equipment market is also available in the report.





