Latest Report of Ovarian Cancer - Heat Map and Analysis

Ovarian Cancer (OC) is the fifth most common malignancy diagnosed in women, and the most common gynecological cancer, with an estimated 225,000 new cases diagnosed globally in 2008. Rates are particularly high in developed countries, and especially in Northern Europe. However, substantial improvements in the treatment of OC have been made in recent decades, through the introduction of platinum-based compounds, and improvements in surgery.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 16, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Pharmaceutical Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Health Market. It is entitled as Ovarian Cancer - Heat Map and Analysis.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=915795



Ovarian Cancer (OC) is the fifth most common malignancy diagnosed in women, and the most common gynecological cancer, with an estimated 225,000 new cases diagnosed globally in 2008. Rates are particularly high in developed countries, and especially in Northern Europe. However, substantial improvements in the treatment of OC have been made in recent decades, through the introduction of platinum-based compounds, and improvements in surgery.



This has resulted in an increase in the percentage of patients that survive for five years, from approximately 20% in the 1970s, to the current rate of 45%. However, there have been no significant improvements in the treatment of the disease in recent years, with platinum-based compounds remaining the standard of care for firstand usually second-line treatment.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=915795



The differences between many of these products are relatively nuanced, and must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the OC market and late-stage pipeline. These are split along therapy lines, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.



All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and comparison groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.





The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.



Scope



What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for OC, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

What types of therapy are in development and what modes of action do they employ?

What impact will pipeline products have on the first-line, maintenance and recurrent disease market segments?

Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/ovarian-cancer-heat-map-and-analysis-report.html



Reasons to buy



Understand the current clinical landscape by considering the treatment options available for each patient segment.

Visually compare the currently approved treatments available at each line of therapy, based on the most important efficacy and safety parameters tested in clinical trials.

Assess the current late-stage pipeline, in terms of the likely positioning of each product and the implications for the clinical landscape at each line of therapy.

Understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of the studies used to gather these data.

Build up a nuanced understanding of the clinical benchmarks set by these products, and consider how the current late-stage pipeline will affect these benchmarks.

Assess your own pipeline programs in light of these benchmarks in order to optimally position them and maximize uptake by clinicians.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/ovarian-cancer-heat-map-and-analysis-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

​Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/16/2017 - 08:12

Language: English

News-ID 517651

Character count: 4495

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16.01.2017



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease