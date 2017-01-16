Update on Perfectus' Shipment from Port of Long Beach

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfectus Aluminum Inc. would

like to clarify recent reports regarding export of our product at the Port of

Long Beach in California.



Perfectus has learned this morning through media reports of the seizure of

formerly detained product by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the

Port of Long Beach. We are surprised to learn about this development as CBP-

after inspection-previously released a significant portion of previously

detained shipments containing identical product.



Perfectus has the utmost respect and appreciation for the duties and

responsibilities of CBP officials. For this reason, Perfectus has made itself

available to discuss this matter and potentially address any of the government's

questions or concerns.



On December 27, 2016, Perfectus felt it necessary to file legal action

(attached) to release our property. This action was filed only after a series of

delays, which exceeded the allowable 30-day limit for detention, and a lack of

communication. This action, which speaks for itself, was based on a lack of

notice and basis for the detention-which has continued to date.



Perfectus will remain available to engage in constructive dialogue with the

agencies involved-including to assist in the testing or analysis of the

remaining product being held-and looks forward to a speedy and amicable

resolution of this matter.



A file archive of the legal action accompanying this announcement is available

here http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a7458f-8eb3-4567-ab69-

67c84b23c3a0



Please address any questions to Harris, Baio & McCullough at 215-440-9800.









