President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017

After close to 30 years at SEB, of which 11 years as President and CEO, Annika
Falkengren has informed the Board of Directors that she wishes to resign from
SEB. The Board of Directors will now initiate the recruitment of a new President
and CEO.
"Annika Falkengren has with her longstanding commitment to SEB and its
customers, her stellar leadership and her deep industry knowledge, shown that
people matter. She successfully navigated SEB through the global financial
crisis and set a clear strategy forward on which she and the whole SEB team
relentlessly has delivered. She leaves a strong and stable bank with a robust
financial position and a growing customer base; a bank that is well positioned
to continue delivering on the long-term strategy and the ambitious vision of
world-class service. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Annika
for her great contribution to SEB all through the years", says Marcus
Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
"I have spent my entire professional life in SEB. It has been a fantastic
journey together with customers and colleagues. After all my years at the helm
of SEB, it was not easy to take a decision to pursue a new career and role.
However, I have come to the conclusion that now is the right moment. With its
strong culture and committed people with clear values set on delivering a great
customer experience, SEB is well positioned to meet future challenges and
opportunities in a rapidly changing banking landscape", says Annika Falkengren.
Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager
firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets,
as managing partner. She will leave SEB at the latest by July 2017.
"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO
with the aim to secure a smooth succession. The annual accounts will be
presented on 1 February as previously communicated. Today's communication is
only related to Annika Falkengren's decision to leave SEB. We remain committed
to the current business plan and our financial targets," says Marcus Wallenberg.
A press conference will be held at SEB, at Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm
starting at 09:30 (CET). Chairman of the Board Marcus Wallenberg and CEO Annika
Falkengren will comment and answer questions. The press conference is open to
journalists and analysts and can be followed live on www.sebgroup.com in Swedish
and English.
Marcus Wallenberg, Annika Falkengren, Jan Erik Back, CFO, and Jonas Söderberg,
Head of Investor Relations will host an analyst call and answer questions at
14:00 (CET). To participate, please call +44 (0)1452 555566, quote conference
id: 54887149, at least 10 minutes in advance.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that
entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better
world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good
times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial
advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and
Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment
banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional
clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its
presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2016, the Group's
total assets amounted to SEK 2,851 billion while its assets under management
totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,300 employees. Read more
about SEB at www.sebgroup.com
