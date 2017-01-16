President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017

After close to 30 years at SEB, of which 11 years as President and CEO, Annika

Falkengren has informed the Board of Directors that she wishes to resign from

SEB. The Board of Directors will now initiate the recruitment of a new President

and CEO.



"Annika Falkengren has with her longstanding commitment to SEB and its

customers, her stellar leadership and her deep industry knowledge, shown that

people matter. She successfully navigated SEB through the global financial

crisis and set a clear strategy forward on which she and the whole SEB team

relentlessly has delivered. She leaves a strong and stable bank with a robust

financial position and a growing customer base; a bank that is well positioned

to continue delivering on the long-term strategy and the ambitious vision of

world-class service. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Annika

for her great contribution to SEB all through the years", says Marcus

Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



"I have spent my entire professional life in SEB. It has been a fantastic

journey together with customers and colleagues. After all my years at the helm

of SEB, it was not easy to take a decision to pursue a new career and role.

However, I have come to the conclusion that now is the right moment. With its

strong culture and committed people with clear values set on delivering a great

customer experience, SEB is well positioned to meet future challenges and

opportunities in a rapidly changing banking landscape", says Annika Falkengren.



Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager

firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets,

as managing partner. She will leave SEB at the latest by July 2017.



"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO

with the aim to secure a smooth succession. The annual accounts will be



presented on 1 February as previously communicated. Today's communication is

only related to Annika Falkengren's decision to leave SEB. We remain committed

to the current business plan and our financial targets," says Marcus Wallenberg.



A press conference will be held at SEB, at Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm

starting at 09:30 (CET). Chairman of the Board Marcus Wallenberg and CEO Annika

Falkengren will comment and answer questions. The press conference is open to

journalists and analysts and can be followed live on www.sebgroup.com in Swedish

and English.



Marcus Wallenberg, Annika Falkengren, Jan Erik Back, CFO, and Jonas Söderberg,

Head of Investor Relations will host an analyst call and answer questions at

14:00 (CET). To participate, please call +44 (0)1452 555566, quote conference

id: 54887149, at least 10 minutes in advance.



For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Group Communications,

+46 8 763 8577, +46 70 550 3500

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor relations, + 46 8 763 8319, +46 73-521 0266



