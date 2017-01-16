Custom Plastic Injection Molder, GreenLeaf Industries, Presents at MAPP Conference

Lawrence Segrest and Beth Johnson presented on the theme of Four Disciplines of Execution at the recent Manufacturers Association for Plastics Processors Benchmarking and Best Practices conference

(firmenpresse) - GreenLeaf Industries CEO Lawrence Segrest and Vice President of Operations and Quality Systems, Beth Johnson, were honored with the privilege of presenting their plastics industry knowledge and insight during the sold-out Benchmarking and Best Practices Conference hosted by The Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP) in Indianapolis, IN.



GreenLeafs presence at the conference compliments Segrest and Johnsons unique ability to be competitive industry leaders while also helping others within the industry find the same success.



The Manufactures Association for Plastics Processors is an association that enable(s) leaders within the plastics industry to achieve new levels of success by providing high quality and greatly valued tools and services that strengthen their effectiveness and profitability.



MAPP is comprised of some of the nations most successful plastics manufacturing leaders and companies. The conference atmosphere encourages fair competition, sharing of cutting edge resources and information, plus networking between leading plastic professionals for the benefit of impacting industry sustainability.



Designed to inspire, motivate and educate processors on how to positively influence the people around them, some might say that Lawrence Segrest couldnt have been a better speaker for the job.



Seventeen years ago, GreenLeaf started with only four employees. Lawrence worked his way through every position learning both business management and heavy-duty work. He eventually became CFO, and ultimately earned the CEO position. Today, he is responsible for creating and maintaining company culture, ensuring long-term financial strength and setting the strategic direction of the company. His sister, Beth Johnson, has also held several positions in the family business and has valuable insight to provide to the custom molding community.



Many topics were covered at the conference, Segrest and Johnson presented on the theme Four Disciplines of Execution (known by them as 4DX). These four disciplines are: get focused, align everyone, strengthen your culture, and increase engagement.





The presentation thoroughly detailed how to make big ideas seem attainable by creating smaller goals. Segrest has seen success in his own company and recommends to others that leadership come up with a few Wildly Important Goals. These goals should be tracked, managed and reported on by leadership. As regular business continues, leaders should be giving small goals or tasks to team members that help slowly reach the Wildly Important Goal. To do this, all goals must be measurable and help to reach the WIG.



Using this technique, and keeping staff on track with small goals and progress meetings, GreenLeaf Industries achieved their 2016 Wildly Important Goal of reducing water waste by separating the main goal into small goals such as managing shifts, decreasing pounds of purge, and decreasing posts of lost pellets.



For more information about GreenLeaf Industries or how to implement 4DX within your own company, please contact Robert (at)greenleaf.biz or visit the website at http://greenleaf.biz/



GreenLeaf Industries

Address: 310 Bussell Ferry Rd, Lenoir City, TN, 37771

Phone: (865) 988-5661

Email: Contactus(at)greenleaf.biz

Website: http://greenleaf.biz





http://greenleaf.biz



