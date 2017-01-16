First Global signs mobile payments deal with Hidase Telecom through license partner



TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2016 - First Global Data Limited ("First Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its license partner, it has signed an agreement with Hidase Telecom to launch mobile payment services in Ethiopia.



The mobile payment solution will complement Hidase's existing distribution network and enable Hidase's current 20 million plus users to top up mobile phones without having to purchase minutes at storefronts. First Global will also be working closely with Hidase Telecom to deploy an ecosystem which will enable the Hidase customer base to perform a variety of other transactions such as bill payment, local peer to peer money transfers, travel (airline, hotel, bus, and taxi) and to receive remittances from overseas.



"I traveled to Ethiopia and met with the CEO and Board of Directors of Hidase Telecom. They are thrilled with the new mobile payment service as it adds a higher value proposition for both Hidase and First Global" said Nayeem Alli, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



First Global is an international financial services technology (FINTECH) company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, money transfers, shopping and peer to peer payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading edge financial services technology platform.



